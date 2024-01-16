'UPSC interview panels aren't so judgemental': Railways officer, who knows real-life Manoj and Shraddha, reviews 12th Fail

An Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer on Sunday reviewed the '12th Fail' movie, which is based on a non-fiction book about a village boy who overcame all odds to crack the UPSC examinations and became an IPS officer. The film is about IPS Manoj Sharma, who comes from Madhya Pradesh's Chambal, and his IRS wife Shraddha Joshi, who is from Mussoorie.

Ananth Rupanagudi, who knows real-life Manoj and Shraddha, said the film was 'reasonably well-made' with certain 'artistic liberties' that "slightly exaggerate" the UPSC examination process and efforts. "Yes, it requires a lot of effort but generally, the interview panel members aren't hostile and aren't so judgemental," he said.

So finally watched #12thFail last night not just because of the rave reviews but because we know @ManojSharmaIPS and his wife, Shraddha, when I was posted in Mumbai. We met through a common friend a few times. They are a great couple and Manoj is such a wonderful person.



In the film, the chairman of the interview panel, which interviews Manoj, is shown as someone who does not like Hindi-medium candidates. Manoj's interview stopped abruptly soon after he told the panel that he had once failed in Class 12. In the movie, it is also shown, that even though the chairman was not in favour of Manoj, other panel members did like his honesty and agreed to give him a chance.

Rupanagudi said he knows Manoj and his wife Shraddha but he did not know anything about his struggles to reach where he is now. "When we met at a birthday party then, he had just been posted as DCP, Zone-1, the most high-profile and prestigious police district of Mumbai and his team had just cracked a major hawala case," the officer said.

Manoj's humility and sense of humour are endearing qualities, the officer said. "His earlier tenure was as SP, Kolhapur, and on his invitation, we had visited the city where Shraddha took us around and we even stayed over at the SP's bungalow, which he had retained."

Earlier this month, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan hailed the movie for its "real depiction of what happens in the UPSC building during the interview". He shared a three-minute clip from the film that captures Manoj's entry into the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) building and the tense moment during the final interview. "What a nostalgic feeling. And such a real depiction of what happens in UPSC building during the interview. Been there three times like this," Kaswan wrote.