'Such a real depiction of what happens in UPSC building': IFS officer shares clip from '12th Fail'

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar's new film '12th Fail' has created quite a buzz on social media, with some calling it one of the best movies released in 2023. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who despite financial constraints cracked the UPSC exam in his fourth and last attempt to become an IPS officer.

On Monday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a three-minute clip from the film that captures the tense moment before stepping into the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) building for the final interview. In the scene, Manoj Sharma is shown entering the UPSC building to attend his interview.

Kaswan hailed the scene saying it was "such a real depiction of what happens in the UPSC building during interview". He also said that he had been there three times and was two times in the final list among those three visits. "What a nostalgic feeling. And such a real depiction of what happens in UPSC building during interview. Been there three times like this!!"

The officer also explained how things look like during the interview. He said a line of candidates is seen at the entrance and before the interview board calls, the candidate needs to sit outside the board room also for a few minutes.

The '12th Fail' has received positive reviews for its story, which is 'full of emotions' and 'high determination'. Shruti Das, a researcher, said that it was a heartening film portraying education and the socio-political system with "such simplicity and honesty".

Made on just a Rs 20 crore budget, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs 66 crore in net box office collections worldwide.

Richa, a social media user, said that '12th Fail' is a movie that "most people regret not watching in theatres."

Prokash Ray, a social media user, said: "12th Fail is a movie full of emotions, high determination, one of the best movies that I have watched in the recent past".

