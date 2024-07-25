UPSC to amend exam system to curb cheating, fraud in exam after trainee IAS Puja Khedkar 'scam'

In a decisive move to enhance the integrity of its examinations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited tenders for cutting-edge digital biometric technologies aimed at curbing impersonation, cheating, and fraud.

This initiative follows the recent controversy surrounding an alleged identity fraud perpetrated by trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who reportedly altered her identity to appear for the civil services exam. The UPSC has since issued a show-cause notice for the cancellation of her appointment.

To prevent such practices from happening in the future, UPSC plans to strengthen exam security by implementing several advanced biometric measures. These include:

- Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication or digital fingerprint capturing

- Facial recognition technology for candidates

- QR code scanning for e-Admit cards

- Live AI-based CCTV surveillance during examinations

The tender, dated July 18, was issued to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs); however, UPSC has not confirmed whether these advanced security measures will be deployed in the upcoming exams.

The commission retains the discretion to decide if and how to implement these technologies, potentially utilising them either partially or fully during its examinations.

Meanwhile, the Khedkar 'fraud' row continues to escalate as in an official statement, UPSC outlined serious allegations against Khedkar, noting that she "fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity through changing her name, her parents' names, photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address."

With a reputation as a constitutional body committed to maintaining the highest standards in its examinations, UPSC conducts 14 major exams annually and various recruitment tests. It also conducts interviews for Group 'A' and Group 'B' positions within the central government.

In light of recent events, the commission has emphasised its dedication to conducting examinations in a "free, fair and impartial manner."