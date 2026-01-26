US and India share a historic bond: President Donald Trump wishes India on 77th Republic Day

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended greetings to India on the occasion of its 77th Republic Day, underscoring the “historic bond” between the two countries even as bilateral relations continue to navigate challenges on trade, tariffs and other contentious issues.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day,” Trump said in a message shared by the US embassy in New Delhi. “The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” he added.

Trump’s message came amid a complex phase in India-US ties, marked by both strategic convergence and persistent economic frictions. While cooperation in defence, technology and regional security has deepened, trade disputes and tariff-related tensions have continued to cast a shadow over the relationship.

— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 26, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also conveyed greetings, highlighting the breadth of cooperation between the two nations and its significance for the wider Indo-Pacific region. “From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region,” Rubio said in a statement. “I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead,” he added.

On the ground in New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined the Republic Day celebrations and attended the parade at Kartavya Path, marking his first appearance at the ceremonial event. “Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership,” he said.

US-origin military platforms featured prominently in the parade’s aerial display, including C-130J transport aircraft and Apache attack helicopters, reflecting the expanding defence partnership between the two countries and India’s growing reliance on US defence equipment.

The warm diplomatic messaging, however, comes against the backdrop of renewed strain in bilateral ties. Relations were significantly impacted after President Trump imposed steep tariffs on a range of Indian exports, including a 50 per cent levy and an additional 25 per cent punitive duty linked to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Although India and the US held multiple rounds of negotiations last year aimed at finalising a proposed bilateral trade agreement, talks have remained stalled. A key sticking point has been Washington’s push for greater market access to India’s agricultural and dairy sectors, an area where New Delhi has traditionally maintained a cautious stance.

