'US needs Pakistan's bases for its own game plan against Iran': Ex-IAF officer on Trump hosting Munir

Former Indian Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat on Wednesday dismissed the buzz around Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's scheduled lunch with US President Donald Trump, calling it a predictable move rooted in America’s strategic needs against Iran. "US needs Pakistan’s bases for its own game plan against Iran. It was easy to predict," Ahlawat wrote, downplaying the significance of the meeting.

Trump is scheduled to host Munir at the White House for lunch on Wednesday, as confirmed in an official advisory. The meeting comes amid intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, and growing speculation about a potential US role in the Middle East escalation.

In an earlier reaction to US General Michael Kurilla calling Pakistan a "phenomenal partner," Ahlawat had remarked: "All this kolaveri on General Michael Kurilla's statement must stop. The CentCom chief is, worried about his job. From his pedestal Pakistan’s assets, airspace and staging bases are critical requirements, if his boss asks him to hit Iran. He HAS TO keep Pakistan in his good books. There's nothing more to it. Some people are making it a breakup song.”

He had further added that as the events in the Middle East unfolded, Pakistan's centrality to CentCom's plan would become clearer. "The General is furthering his own agenda. We should focus on strengthening our own CNP and not get swayed or worried too much by what others are doing."

The backdrop to the Munir-Trump lunch is the ongoing Israel-Iran air war, now in its sixth day. On Tuesday, President Trump warned Iran that "our patience is wearing thin" and demanded “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” via a series of social media posts. "We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to Bloomberg, Pakistan has signaled it may want to mediate in the conflict. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament that Iran was open to talks if Israel halted its strikes. "Our intention was always to see successful negotiations between the United States and Iran," he said.

Despite this diplomatic posture, Pakistan's relationship with Iran is layered with history. The United Nations and other watchdogs have previously linked Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan to the transfer of centrifuge technology to Iran, raising longstanding concerns over atomic collaboration.



