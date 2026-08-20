The US State Department currently maintains its highest risk warning for Jammu and Kashmir — excluding eastern Ladakh and Leh — citing concerns over terrorism and violent civil unrest. The advisory has stood as a severe wall between international tourists and the local economy, which relies heavily on hospitality.

Speaking in Srinagar following a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Gor emphasized that Washington periodically reassesses its risk warnings globally. He praised the administrative measures implemented in the territory to bolster security and safety, paving the way for potential changes to the policy.

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“The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something that we are going to look at,” Gor stated.

He credited the efforts of central and local governments, adding: “New Delhi, the chief minister here (J&K), and the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and make it more secure. So we will be looking at whether the travel warnings recommended by the US are something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here.”

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Gor’s visit — the first standalone trip by a US envoy to the region in six years — also carried significant geopolitical weight. Affirming India's territorial sovereignty in clear terms, Gor said, “This is an important part of India and so I'm here visiting for the first time. It's an incredibly beautiful place, and so I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place.”

The diplomatic movement follows repeated appeals from local leaders. Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti recently urged the US envoy directly, noting that for Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory on Kashmir is more than a warning, it is a wall between Kashmir and the world.

Prior to the interaction, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that the meeting was focused on building bilateral cooperation rather than airing internal grievances. Abdullah made it clear that “Washington won't solve our problems; the Centre will. I would rather listen to him [Gor] instead of complaining.”

He later described his discussions with Gor as focused on exploring “possibilities that exist to widen and deepen the engagement between J&K and the United States of America, particularly in areas like tourism, horticulture and the new economy.”

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While Washington has not made a formal announcement on altering the travel tier yet, Gor’s explicit signal suggests a potential turning point that could revive international tourist footfall and reinforce confidence in Kashmir’s stabilizing environment.