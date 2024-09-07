Uttar Pradesh: 5 dead, several trapped as building collapses in Lucknow

A tragic incident occurred in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday when a three-story building collapsed, leaving five people dead and several others feared trapped. The collapse happened in the Transport Nagar in Lucknow of the city, causing panic among residents and passersby.

Officials have reported that several people are still feared trapped under the debris. Lucknow Police Commissioner Roshan Jacob told India Today TV that five bodies have been recovered so far, and 28 people have been safely rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building in the Transport Nagar area.

A truck parked near the building was also crushed when it collapsed around 5 pm. The building, used as a godown, fell in Transport Nagar. Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, fire department, police, and revenue department are on the scene. The injured have been taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident of collapse of building in Transport Nagar, Lucknow. The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials, SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sadness over the building collapse in Lucknow through a post on X. He said he has spoken to the District Magistrate and is in touch with the local administration, which is actively involved in rescue and relief efforts for the victims.

"The news of the accident caused by the collapse of a building in Lucknow is extremely painful. I have spoken to the District Magistrate of Lucknow over the phone and got information about the situation at the spot. The local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on the spot and is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," Singh said.