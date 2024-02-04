Uttarakhand Cabinet approves Uniform Civil Code Bill, to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) Bill at the Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence, India Today reported on Sunday. The Bill, aimed at bringing uniformity in civil laws, will now be tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 6 (Tuesday), sources told India Today.

The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday. A special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly will be held from February 5-8 to pass the legislation on the UCC.

If implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. In a tweet, Dhami said it was an "important day" for the people of the state as the UCC will help to realise the vision of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.

"The committee formed to prepare the draft for the purpose of implementing the UCC will submit the draft today at 11 am in Dehradun. After reviewing, we will move forward in the direction of implementing the UCC in the state by bringing a bill in the upcoming assembly session," Dhami wrote in Hindi on Friday.

उत्तराखण्ड की देवतुल्य जनता के समक्ष रखे गए संकल्प के अनुरूप समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ते हुए आज देहरादून में UCC ड्राफ्ट तैयार करने के उद्देश्य से गठित कमेटी से मसौदा प्राप्त हुआ।



आगामी विधानसभा सत्र में समान नागरिक संहिता का विधेयक पेश किया जाएगा और… pic.twitter.com/XaEdf5ynqB — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 2, 2024

(With inputs from Ankit Sharma)