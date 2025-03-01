Valuation of Nifty 50 remains reasonable despite recent stock market corrections: Piyush Goyal

The valuations of Nifty 50 remain reasonable despite the recent stock market correction says Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. “Forward price to earnings ratio of 19 for the world's fastest-growing nation, it's still reasonable," he added.

Speaking at the Association of Mutual Funds in India 2025 Summit he urged the mutual fund industry to understand their responsibility towards the investors.

“I would urge your industry association, all of you, to also recognise your duties, your responsibilities, to your investors. The percentage of income that you can give in a competitive world for one or two years will not define you," Goyal said.

The minister also said that Indian stock markets need to continue to be independent of the outflows from foreign investors with too many of them dominating the markets. "We need to ensure that foreign investors don't dominate markets and the domestic investors are strong enough to hold markets in difficult times," he said.

Goyal also talked about requests that the government has received from Israel for a free trade agreement (FTA). "130 companies are coming in from Israel... and they are trying to move me to do an FTA. I often lose track of the number of ministers who are coming in and asking me how to start FTA negotiations." Goyal said.