Vande Bharat coaches get a new manufacturing address

Vande Bharat chair car got a second manufacturing hub with Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala rolling out its first 16-car Vande Bharat chair car rake with Alstom Propulsion System and will soon undergo safety trials.

From a journey which started in 2018 with two trainsets, a total of 97 Vande Bharat Chair Car trains have been made till now, all from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

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The trainset will now undergo oscillation trials essential to validate ride quality, safety parameters, and dynamic performance before induction into regular passenger service.

The trainset manufactured at RCF Kapurthala is upgraded version of Vande Bharat. Designed and built indigenously by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the train was developed under the Make in India program.

Vande Bharat features ergonomically designed reclining seats with ample legroom, large panoramic windows to provide better views and natural lighting and fully air-conditioned coaches to maintain a pleasant temperature throughout the trip.

The train has automatic sliding doors, bio-vacuum toilets, and a smooth suspension system that reduces jerks and vibrations, making travel quieter and more relaxing.