Stock market recovers: Sensex settles 1,773 pts higher from day’s low, Nifty reclaims 22,700

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty continued their uptrend for the second consecutive session as markets staged a sharp recovery on Thursday, supported by gains in IT stocks even as investor sentiment remained cautious after fresh remarks by Donald Trump signalled a potential escalation in the US-Iran war.

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At close, the Sensex gained 185.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 73,319.55, rebounding 1,773.74 points from the day’s low of 71,545.81, while the Nifty advanced 33.70 points, or 0.15% per cent, to close at 22,713.10.

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, HCL Technologies emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.47% to Rs 1401.85. Tech Mahindra followed with a 2.67% jump, while Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance rose 1.90%, 1.80%, 1.21% and 1.13%, respectively.

While Asian Paints, Eternal and Sun Pharma were among losers on the 30-pack index, which declined up to 2.35%.



“While the recovery from lower levels reflects underlying resilience, persistent headwinds such as elevated crude prices, currency pressures, and continued FII outflows are likely to cap the upside,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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Five stocks, namely HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS and ICICI Bank, contributed largely to the Sensex’s surge.



“Overall, the near-term outlook remains highly volatile and event-driven, with sustained directional clarity dependent on easing geopolitical risks, stabilizing energy prices, and improvement in foreign capital flows,” Ponmudi added.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT jumped 2.42% to close at 29,288.17, while the BSE Bankex index edged up 0.22% to end at 58,009.41.



“The early weakness was largely driven by persistent concerns around elevated crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. However, the recovery suggests that markets are attempting to find a near-term base, supported by tactical buying rather than strong directional conviction,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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“Volatility continues to remain a key overhang. India VIX moved higher to around 25.4, reflecting sustained uncertainty in the system,” Hariprasad added.