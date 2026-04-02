NASA Artemis 2 mission: What do astronauts eat during the mission?

When NASA's Artemis 2 crew journeys around the Moon, their meals will be anything but ordinary. The four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — will spend roughly 10 days in deep space, making food not just a comfort, but an important means of survival.

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From specially packaged nutrients to calorie-controlled space rations, what they eat could shape the future of long-duration spaceflight. Curious about the menu aboard Orion? Here's everything you need to know about astronaut nutrition on humanity's boldest lunar mission in over 50 years.

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What will the astronauts eat?

Unlike the International Space Station (ISS), Artemis 2 won't carry fresh food as the Orion spacecraft does not have any refrigeration, and there is no option to send any supplies later.

This implies that the astronauts will eat a variety of shelf-stable, ready-to-eat and rehydratable, freeze-dried, thermostabilised, or irradiated food items during their 10-day mission. These items include coffee, smoothies, maple syrup, tortillas, brisket, and mac and cheese, among others.

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Each astronaut is allotted 2 flavoured beverages per day, which may include coffee. Beverage options are limited due to space constraints, which restrict how much food and drinks can be carried onboard.

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According to NASA, the crew provided input way before the meals were packed for the test flight. Crew members sample, evaluate and rate all foods on the standard menu during preflight testing, and their preferences are balanced with nutritional requirements and what Orion can accommodate.

The food is microgravity-friendly and does not produce crumbs, ensuring safety for the spacecraft's equipment.

Astronauts will have to use a water dispenser to rehydrate the meals and a briefcase-sized warmer to heat food when needed. Just like Earth, meal timings are structured into breakfast, lunch, and dinner to give astronauts a sense of routine.

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During launch and re-entry, only ready-to-eat foods are allowed, as full preparation systems might not be available.