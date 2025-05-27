Weather Update: Red alert in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa due to early monsoon. Heavy rains likely till June 1

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka as the southwest monsoon has arrived earlier than usual, bringing heavy rainfall to these regions. The IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall, especially in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka from May 27, with the intensity expected to continue until June 1. Similarly, North Interior Karnataka is set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 27-30.

The monsoon's early arrival on May 26 led to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, marking its earliest onset in the city in 19 years. In Tamil Nadu, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to persist until May 31. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rains are anticipated in the Konkan and ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra today.

Kerala has been significantly impacted by the monsoon's intensity, with four fatalities reported due to severe weather conditions. The state has seen substantial property damage, with 29 homes destroyed and 868 partially damaged. Relief operations are underway with camps established in the districts of Wayanad, Idukki, and Kozhikode to assist affected residents.

The IMD has further warned of "fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph with heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy & extremely rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala & Mahe on May 27 and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter during May 28-June 1."

Fishermen have been advised to avoid the western and eastern coasts due to hazardous conditions, leading to suspended fishing operations in several states including Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa.

The early monsoon has caused disruptions in daily life across Kerala and Karnataka, with widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions reported. Streets and low-lying areas have been inundated, and overflowing water bodies have further aggravated the situation. The ongoing severe weather conditions highlight the challenges posed by the early onset of the monsoon this year.