Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away at 74, leaves behind a legacy of iconic roles

Veteran actor Satish Shah, celebrated for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television, died in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 74. He passed away around 2:30 pm at Hinduja Hospital following kidney-related complications. The actor had recently undergone a kidney transplant and had been under medical care. His manager confirmed the news and stated that his funeral would take place on Sunday.

Across a career spanning more than four decades, Shah became a beloved household name through his unforgettable roles. He earned cult status with his performance in the 1983 classic satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he portrayed multiple characters with impeccable comic timing. He further cemented his reputation with roles in hit films such as Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Om Shanti Om.

On television, Shah’s portrayal of the witty and mischievous Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of Indian TV’s most iconic comedic performances. He earlier charmed audiences in the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played a different character in each of its 55 episodes, showcasing his extraordinary versatility.

Shah’s passing has left the entertainment fraternity in deep shock. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit described it as a significant loss for the industry, remembering Shah as a dear friend and an exceptional talent. The actor is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

In a poignant coincidence, Shah’s final social media post was a birthday tribute to veteran star Shammi Kapoor, who also died due to kidney failure. Fans and colleagues are now revisiting the post as they mourn the loss of a performer who brought laughter and warmth to millions of Indian homes.

Satish Shah’s legacy, built on more than 250 films and numerous television milestones, will continue to shine through generations of audiences who grew up admiring his unique brand of comedy and character work.

Tributes have poured in from across the film and television fraternity, with many remembering Shah’s infectious humour, professionalism, and ability to elevate every role he played. Industry colleagues highlighted not only his comedic genius but also his warmth and generosity off-screen. As fans revisit his most iconic performances, his contribution to India’s entertainment landscape stands eternal. Satish Shah’s body of work will remain a benchmark for future generations of actors who aspire to master the art of comedy.