Veteran BJP leader LK Advani's condition stable, discharged from AIIMS after minor procedure

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has been discharged from AIIMS today. The 96-year-old BJP leader was admitted in AIIMS on the night of June 26.

The former deputy prime minister was evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialties, including urology and geriatric medicine and is learnt to have undergone a minor procedure, PTI reported. “Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged,” AIIMS said.

Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, earlier this year, along with four others. He served as the deputy PM of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

Advani and many other members of Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party in 1980 and formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first BJP president. Advani contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from the New Delhi seat. He played a pivotal role in the Ram Temple movement.

Advani was born in Karachi on November 8, 1927. He joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14. As the secretary of RSS, Advani worked in Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota among other Indian cities. He was arrested during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi’s tenure.

Advani is the longest serving president of BJP since the party was formed. He first held the position in 1986 till 1990 succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After that he again held the position from 1993 to 1998 and between 2004-2005 after Venkaiah Naidu resigned. Advani also served as the leader of opposition during Manmohan Singh’s first term as the PM. He later resigned as the leader of opposition after a controversy on a comment made on him and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He was succeeded by Rajnath Singh.