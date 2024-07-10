'Victim of witchhunt, ED pressuring other co-accused': Arvind Kejriwal opposes central agency's plea against his bail in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday opposed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) petition against his arrest in the Delhi High Court. In its plea, the ED sought cancellation of bail granted to Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal in his reply before the Delhi High Court said that he is a victim of witch hunt. He added that he is a victim of the central agency's standard practice to implicate its given targets by using illegal measures of pressurising other co-accused.

The Delhi CM further contended that his arrest is illegal and is meant to humiliate the "Centre's political opponent.' Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing of ED's plea against the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal in the liquor policy case till July 15.

The High Court bench deferred the hearing after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, sought more time for filing a counter affidavit to Kejriwal's response in court.

ASG SV Raju said the central agency was served the reply copy at 11 pm on Tuesday night and they haven't had the time to prepare and file a rejoinder, Bar and Bench reported.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the matter is extremely urgent because the high court has stayed the bail granted to the chief minister. He also said that he is ready to argue without relying on the counter affidavit.

Replying to this, Justice Krishna said the ED is entitled to file its rejoinder to Kejriwal's reply before the court. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam on March 21.

The central agency said kickbacks were received from liquor sellers in lieu of setting favourable terms in the Delhi excise policy. These kickbacks were then used to fund the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Goa, making Kejriwal liable for the offence of money laundering, as per the ED.