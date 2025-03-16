'Virtues of learning multiple languages...': Classical dancer counters TM Krishna on language claim

Classical dancer and choreographer Oopalee Operajita has strongly countered musician TM Krishna's perspective on multilingualism, questioning his understanding of the subject. "Why does this chap stray into territories he has scant knowledge of?” Operajita wrote on X, responding to Krishna’s remarks. “If you know two languages, you are #bilingual, not multilingual. The virtues of learning multiple languages are many: as neuroscientists and linguists will tell you. I'm most blessed to have learned six languages.”

In a tweet, Krishna said multilingualism is not just a political problem, it’s pedagogic too. "At the primary and middle-school level, activity-based… experiential learning should be the focus. There are already two languages at play—that itself is multilingualism."

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Sunday stressed the benefits of the three-language formula, calling it a crucial factor in national work mobility. "Learning more languages enables people to work across India. It is a very big skill, and the three-language formula has given us great mobility in work. It is a big competitive advantage,” Pai wrote on X.

On Saturday, Janasena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan underscored the need for linguistic inclusivity. Speaking at the party’s 12th foundation day in Pithapuram, Kalyan insisted that India must embrace multiple languages. “India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, not just two. We must embrace linguistic diversity—not only to maintain the integrity of our nation but also to foster love and unity among its people,” Kalyan said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the Union government of attempting to impose Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Kalyan took a swipe at Tamil Nadu politicians, questioning their opposition to Hindi while benefitting from the Bollywood industry. “I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi—what kind of logic is that?” he asked.

Later, Kalyan clarified his stance on the NEP 2020, rejecting claims that it forces Hindi on students. “Either imposing a language forcibly or opposing a language blindly; both doesn’t help to achieve the objective of national & cultural integration of our Bharat. I had never opposed Hindi as a language. I only opposed making it compulsory. When the NEP 2020 itself does not enforce Hindi, spreading false narratives about its imposition is nothing but an attempt to mislead the public,” he stated.

Kalyan noted that NEP 2020 gives students the flexibility to choose any two Indian languages, alongside a foreign language, listing multiple options such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Urdu.

Taking on critics, he reiterated that linguistic freedom should remain a priority. “The multi-language policy is designed to empower students with choice, promote national unity, and preserve India’s rich linguistic diversity. Misinterpreting this policy for political agendas and claiming that @PawanKalyan changed his stance only reflects a lack of understanding. @JanaSenaParty firmly stands by the principle of linguistic freedom and educational choice for every Indian,” he wrote.