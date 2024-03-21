Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invite Modi to Russia, Ukraine after LS polls 2024: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi expressed India's support for efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Putin and Zelenskyy invited Modi to their respective countries after the Lok Sabha elections, India Today reported quoting sources.

Prime Minister Modi is seeking his third term in the upcoming general elections, scheduled to take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared on June 4.

In a post on X (previously Twitter), PM Modi said he spoke to Putin and congratulated him on his re-election, and discussed ways to strengthen India's partnerships with both Ukraine and Russia. "We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead," Modi said in his post on X.

In another post, the Prime Minister said he spoke to Zelenskyy about strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. "Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach," PM Modi said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for India's support and humanitarian aid, and invited India to attend a forthcoming peace summit in Switzerland. "It will be important for us to see India attend the inaugural Peace Summit, which is currently being prepared in Switzerland," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is interested in bolstering trade and economic ties with India in areas such as agricultural exports, aviation cooperation and pharmaceutical and industrial product trade.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine wishes to have Indian students back at Ukrainian educational institutions. In February 2022, the Indian government airlifted students back to India after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian foreign minister, is expected to visit India soon to lobby for support for the peace summit. During the conversation with Putin, Modi conveyed best wishes for Russia's future progress and prosperity, and both leaders committed to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Despite not publicly criticising Moscow's actions since the invasion, India has consistently advocated for diplomatic resolution since February 2022.

The victory of Putin in the recent elections is expected to strengthen his power in Russia, which remains one of the main suppliers of defence hardware to India. The leaders agreed to maintain communication.