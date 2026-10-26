Want a sky-high view of Delhi? Hot air balloon rides are back. Check fares, booking details

The service will operate during North India’s favourable ballooning season, generally from November to February. However, officials said flights will depend on weather conditions and directions from authorities.

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Cheaper tickets planned

Organisers are likely to reduce fares this season to attract more visitors after a lukewarm response during the first phase. Last year, tickets were priced at around ₹2,300 per person, while reports suggest the revised fare could be about ₹2,000.

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Student groups may be offered a special discounted rate of ₹1,500 per person. The operator is also planning a 20 per cent discount for families and individual visitors, along with discounts for school and corporate groups.

“Ticket prices are likely to be less than last year to attract more customers,” the private organiser said.

Bookings & safety approvals

The DDA is working with a private operator, Air Safari India, for the service. An online booking system is being planned to make reservations easier for residents and tourists.

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The operator has reportedly secured the required approvals, including a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) licence for tethered balloon rides up to 150 feet. Trial runs will be conducted before the public launch.

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Initially, only one balloon will be deployed. A second may be added later depending on public demand and the response to the service.