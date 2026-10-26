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RBI may clarify export reporting rules for freelancers, small service exporters

RBI may clarify export reporting rules for freelancers, small service exporters

Meeting held last week where exporters raised concerns over reporting in the Export Declaration Form.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 12:25 PM IST
RBI may clarify export reporting rules for freelancers, small service exportersRBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had also said that individuals would be exempt from the reporting requirements.

Amid confusion and concerns among service exporters, particularly individuals and small firms, over the Export Declaration Form (EDF), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association are expected to issue an FAQ soon outlining the correct procedure and required documents.

According to sources, this follows a meeting last week between exporters and industry bodies and the RBI, where service exporters raised their concerns. “For merchandise exporters, there are no issues as such with the EDF, but service exporters have been facing a lot of challenges in filing the forms and fulfilling the paperwork requirements by banks,” said a person familiar with the development.

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As per the RBI’s new EDF mandate, effective October 1, 2026, all service exporters are required to file the form declaring the value of each export transaction within 30 days of the end of the month in which the invoice was issued.

MUST READ | RBI's EDF mandate explained: Is it mandatory for all exporters? Exemptions, deadlines & more

While individual service exporters are exempt from the requirements, on the ground level there continue to be concerns about banks asking individuals to file the forms and asking for documentation from before October 1, 2026, when the new rules come into force.

Concerns have been raised over the additional compliance burden to individuals such as freelancers, content creators and service providers as well as small exporters.

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Earlier, RBI Deputy Governor Rohit Jain had said that the whole intent of bringing these new trade regulations has been to liberalise the handling of trade matters by authorised dealers, simplify the processes, and promote ease of doing business.

DON'T MISS | RBI export rules: EDF filing to become mandatory for service exporters from October 1

“And service exports and imports have been included for reporting purposes now. But the individuals are not included with respect to the reporting requirements for the contracts of a personal nature," he had said.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had also said that individuals would be exempt from the reporting requirements.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 12:25 PM IST
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