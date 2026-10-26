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Shriram Finance shares tumble nearly 7% to 11-month low: What's weighing on the stock?

Shriram Finance shares tumble nearly 7% to 11-month low: What's weighing on the stock?

Other income increased around 15 per cent YoY to Rs 420 crore, around 8 per cent below MOFSL's estimates. Operating expenses rose around 4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,020 crore, approximately 9 per cent below the brokerage's estimates.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Shriram Finance shares tumble nearly 7% to 11-month low: What's weighing on the stock?A brokerage flagged rising asset-quality risks and a sector-wide valuation de-rating.

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd extended their fall for the eighth straight session on Monday, sliding 6.55 per cent to hit an 11-month low of Rs 810.20, a level last seen in November 2025.

The decline comes after the company's Q2 FY27 results, with brokerages highlighting its growth and margin performance while flagging asset-quality risks and a downward revision in its assets under management (AUM) growth guidance.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said Shriram Finance's profit after tax (PAT) rose around 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,680 crore in the September quarter, in line with its estimates. Net interest income (NII) grew around 40 per cent YoY to Rs 8,410 crore, also in line with expectations.

Other income increased around 15 per cent YoY to Rs 420 crore, around 8 per cent below MOFSL's estimates. Operating expenses rose around 4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,020 crore, approximately 9 per cent below the brokerage's estimates.

The cost-to-income ratio declined around 290 basis points (bps) sequentially to 22.9 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 25.9 per cent in the preceding quarter and 30.5 per cent a year earlier.

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MOFSL noted that Shriram Finance expects its cost-to-income ratio to remain around 25 per cent and operating expenses as a proportion of AUM at around 2.5 per cent over the medium to long term.

The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock but lowered its target price to Rs 1,155 from its earlier estimate. It revised its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share estimates to account for higher credit costs, partly offset by higher net interest margins (NIMs) and lower operating expenses.

MOFSL expects Shriram Finance to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 18 per cent in AUM and 31 per cent in PAT over FY26-FY28. It projects a return on assets (RoA) of around 4.1 per cent and return on equity (RoE) of 13.7 per cent by FY28.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities said the company's strong growth and margin momentum could help it absorb elevated provisions while sustaining an RoA (Return on Assets) of more than 4 per cent and an RoE (Return on Equity) of 13-15 per cent over FY27-FY29.

However, the brokerage flagged rising asset-quality risks and a sector-wide valuation de-rating. It lowered its target price to Rs 1,150 from Rs 1,250 while retaining its 'Buy' rating.

Nuvama also highlighted Shriram Finance's revised AUM growth guidance of 15-17 per cent, down from 18 per cent earlier. The revision reflects a cautious approach amid weak monsoon conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, according to the brokerage.

Equirus Securities also maintained its 'Long' rating on the stock while revising its target price to Rs 1,150 from Rs 1,250 earlier. The brokerage changed its target horizon from March 2027 to September 2027.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 12:40 PM IST
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