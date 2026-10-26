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SBI Funds Management stock falls 7% on Q2 earnings; check details

SBI Funds Management stock falls 7% on Q2 earnings; check details

SBIFUNDS450.00(2.89%)

SBI Funds reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,187.4 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,091.3 crore in the year-ago period.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 1:59 PM IST
SBI Funds Management stock falls 7% on Q2 earnings; check details SBI Funds Management shares fell 6.52% to a session low of Rs 433.55 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 463.80.

SBI Funds Management Ltd shares fell 7% in Monday's trade, even as the mutual fund manager reported an 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations for the September quarter. The company's profit after tax declined 6% YoY.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,187.4 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,091.3 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax stood at Rs 693.5 crore, down from Rs 740.8 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company’s investor presentation.

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Following the development, SBI Funds Management shares fell 6.52% to a session low of Rs 433.55 apiece compared with the previous close of Rs 463.80. The stock opened at Rs 450.10 and touched a high of Rs 453 during the session.

Total income, including other income, rose 3% YoY to Rs 1,230.1 crore from Rs 1,196 crore. Operating profit increased 4% YoY to Rs 890.2 crore from Rs 852.1 crore.

SBI Funds Management AUM and SIP business

SBI Funds Management's quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) in mutual funds stood at Rs 13.14 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, up 10% YoY. Its mutual fund market share stood at 15%.

The company’s systematic investment plan (SIP) assets under management rose 15% YoY to Rs 2.07 lakh crore, with a market share of 12.3%. Its actively managed equity QAAUM stood at around Rs 9 lakh crore, up 9% YoY, while passive QAAUM increased 11% to Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

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The company had 1.85 crore unique customers as of September 30, 2026, up 10% YoY. Total investor folios stood at 2.27 crore, an increase of 12%.

SBI Funds Management H1 FY27 performance

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations increased 12% YoY to Rs 2,336.1 crore from Rs 2,088.7 crore. Operating profit rose 11% to Rs 1,797.2 crore from Rs 1,625.7 crore.

However, profit after tax declined 1% YoY to Rs 1,566.3 crore from Rs 1,585.8 crore.

The company's results presentation highlighted continued SIP momentum, retail participation and investments in technology and people as key business factors during the quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 1:59 PM IST
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