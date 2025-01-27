Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: BJP-led NDA's amendments accepted, INDIA bloc trounced

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) evaluating the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 adopted all the amendments proposed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA bloc. Every change moved by the opposition INDIA bloc was rejected by a majority of 10:16.

One of the significant amendments proposed by the committee is the existing Waqf properties cannot be questioned on the grounds of 'Waqf by user', which existed in the current law but would be omitted in the new version. The only caveat here is that the properties should be used for religious purposes.

Some other amendments include allowing state government officials along with district magistrates to be appointed for certain roles and increasing Waqf tribunal members from 2 to 3 members.

After the meet, JPC chairman and senior BJP MP Jagdambika Pal told reporters that amendments adopted will make the law better and more effective. Opposition MPs, including TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, accused Pal of "subverting" the process.

"It was a farcical exercise. We were not heard. Pal has acted in a dictatorial manner," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters. When asked about the opposition's claims, Pal rejected these charges and said the exercise was democratic and the majority view prevailed.

Pal said the amendments moved by the NDA members in 14 of the Bill's clauses have been accepted. Opposition members moved hundreds of amendments in all 44 clauses and all of them were defeated by vote, he added.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said that the JPC chairman tried to hear everybody and gave sufficient time for everybody to move amendments, adding that 34 sittings have taken place for deliberating on the bill and around 108 hours have been dedicated to this job.

She added that more than 284 stakeholders have been consulted and their views have been given due importance. Sarangi also accused the INDIA bloc leaders of creating a ruckus in today's meeting.

"Today also they started creating a ruckus and the entire Opposition team was led by Kalyan Banerjee...This particular Bill has been really deliberated upon very extensively, very thoroughly. "