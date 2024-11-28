Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled in February 2025 budget session: Sources

The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to reform the management and regulation of Waqf properties across India, is expected to be presented during the Budget Session in February 2025, according to sources reported by India Today TV. The bill's introduction has been postponed due to intense debates and disruptions within the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) responsible for reviewing it.

Tensions within the JPC

Since its formation, the JPC has been plagued by discord, with meetings frequently devolving into heated exchanges between ruling BJP members and opposition leaders. Reports of physical altercations, including a bottle being smashed, have further highlighted the committee's struggles to maintain order. These conflicts have not only stalled discussions but have also delayed important state visits.

In light of the ongoing conflicts, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has proposed a resolution to extend the JPC's term, suggesting that the committee submit its report to Parliament during the first week of the Budget Session. This resolution is currently under review by JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal and is expected to be forwarded to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for consideration. Sources indicate that the extension is likely to receive approval, aligning with calls from opposition leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has criticized the quality of discussions surrounding the bill.

Progress amidst challenges

Despite the ongoing discord, Chairman Jagdambika Pal has prepared a comprehensive 500-page draft report. However, there is a consensus that further deliberation is necessary due to the sensitive nature of the Waqf Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments have added to the controversy, as he criticized the Waqf Act, claiming it was not part of the Constitution's original framework and accusing the Congress party of enacting it for vote bank politics.

What is the WAQF Bill?

The Waqf Bill seeks to address issues related to Waqf properties, which are religious endowments typically dedicated to charitable or religious purposes under Islamic law. These properties are managed by state and national Waqf Boards in India, often used for education, social welfare, and religious activities. However, mismanagement and lack of transparency have hindered their effectiveness, prompting the need for reform.

Key Provisions of the Waqf Bill

The proposed legislation includes several important reforms:

- Centralised Oversight: Establishing a Central Waqf Council to oversee Waqf Boards and ensure consistent governance across states.

- Enhanced Transparency: Mandating audits and public disclosures to combat corruption and inefficiencies.

- Protection of Properties: Implementing measures to identify and eliminate encroachments, ensuring the proper use of Waqf assets.

- Stronger Legal Framework: Empowering Waqf tribunals to resolve disputes more effectively.