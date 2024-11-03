'Waqf Board a real estate company': Tirumala trust chief fires back at Owaisi

Bollineni Rajgopal Naidu, incoming Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on Sunday responded to comments made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had compared the temple trust to the Waqf Board. Naidu, who will assume his new role on November 6, condemned Owaisi's remarks amid an ongoing debate over the TTD’s proposal to employ only Hindus at the Tirumala temple trust.

Owaisi recently questioned the exclusion of non-Muslims from the Waqf Board, suggesting it paralleled the TTD board's policy of appointing only Hindus. Responding to this, Naidu said in an interview with India Today TV, "The waqf board is a real estate company. How can a senior politician like him (Owaisi) compare it to TTD? I condemn his statement."

Naidu also addressed the temple’s policy on employment, stating that only Hindus should be allowed to work within the temple grounds, emphasising the sanctity and specific religious requirements of the TTD. His comments came in the wake of controversy surrounding allegations of adulterated ghee in the temple’s production of laddus, a sacred offering. He assured devotees of the quality of offerings, stating, "Everything is good now, and I can assure you of that for now."

On the topic of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's suggestion to establish a Sanatana Dharma Board, Naidu expressed his full support: "Whatever he (Pawan Kalyan) said is 100 per cent true, and I will support it."

Last Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh government appointed Naidu as the head of the newly formed 24-member TTD board, which oversees the administration of the Tirumala Hills and the temple, known as the wealthiest Hindu temple in the world.