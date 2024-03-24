'Was trolled for changing seating position': CJI Chandrachud on need for stress management

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recounted a recent incident where he faced online trolling and vicious abuse for adjusting his seating position during a hearing due to discomfort. He emphasized the importance of managing stress and ensuring work-life balance while speaking at the inauguration of the 21st Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers in Bengaluru.

Addressing the topic of work-life balance and stress management at the two-day conference, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud emphasized the importance of stress management, particularly for district judges. He highlighted the significance of judges' ability to handle stress effectively in their professional and personal lives.

The Chief Justice of India shared a recent personal experience where he faced trolling during a significant hearing that was live-streamed.

"Just four or five days ago when I was hearing a case, I had a little pain in my back, so all that I did was I placed my elbows in my armchair in the court and I just shifted my position in the chair," news agency PTI quoted Justice Chandrachud as saying.

He further explained that many comments on social media accused him of being arrogant because he stood up in the middle of a crucial court argument.

"What they didn't tell you was that all he did was only to shift his position in the chair. 24 years of judging can be a little strenuous which I have put in. I didn't leave the court. I only shifted my position, but I was subject to vicious abuse, and trolling, the knives were out but I do believe that our shoulders are broad enough and the ultimate confidence that we have is of common citizens in the work which we do,” he noted.

CJI Chandrachud also remembered his time as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, where he regularly heard about the treatment of judges at different levels, from junior to senior.

"Sometimes in their dealings with us as judges, they cross the line. As Chief Justice of India, I see so many lawyers and litigants crossing the line when they speak to us in court. The answer when these litigants cross the line is not to use the power of contempt (of court), but to understand why they have crossed the line," Justice Chandrachud said, according to PTI.

At the event, the CJI praised the Karnataka judiciary for its swift handling and resolution of cases.

"I was amazed when I learnt the statistics. Between January 1, 2023 and March 23, 2024, 21.25 lakh cases were instituted in the district judiciary in Karnataka. As many as 20.62 lakh cases have been disposed. So we are short by a few thousand....this is really a performance to replicate and be emulated across the country," the CJI said.

"You (judicial officers in Karnataka) are blessed to belong to a state where these stories are only heard about and not witnessed during your day-to-day work," he said.

