WATCH: Indian soldiers beat Chinese troops in Tug of War game in Sudan

As a part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission Indian soldiers have won a Tug of War game against the Chinese troops in Sudan, according to the army officials.

The moment was caught on camera and went viral, showcasing the Indian troops' amazing teamwork and spirit of competition.

Indian forces proved their power and resolve in a remarkable victory over the Chinese contingent, showcasing their stamina and camaraderie. It was a lively competition that was also friendly.

Officials from the Indian Army have verified the viral video, which has received a lot of attention and praise.

#WATCH | Indian troops won a Tug of War that took place between them and Chinese troops during deployment in Sudan, Africa under a UN Peacekeeping mission: Army officials



(Viral video confirmed by Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/EpnGKURPa3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

In response to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement signed on January 9, 2005, in Sudan, the UN Security Council established the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) under Resolution 1590[1] of March 24, 2005.

In addition to supporting the African Union Mission in Sudan, UNMIS is tasked with supporting the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement and carrying out specific responsibilities related to humanitarian aid, human rights protection and promotion.

