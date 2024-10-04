WATCH: Maharashtra deputy speaker, 3 others jump off third floor of Mantralaya while protesting

A bizarre scene unfolded on Friday in Maharashtra's state secretariat, known as Mantralaya. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and three other legislators leapt from the third floor while protesting. Their protest was aimed at opposing the government's consideration of including the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Zirwal, a member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with three other legislators, including a BJP MP, executed the jump safely, thanks to a safety net that had been installed in 2018 to prevent suicide attempts. The net, positioned one floor below, ensured no injuries occurred during the dramatic descent.

Footage from the event showed the legislators returning to the building shortly after landing on the net, illustrating their protest's chaotic yet well-coordinated nature.

#WATCH | NCP leader Ajit Pawar faction MLA and deputy speaker Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the third floor of Maharashtra's Mantralaya and got stuck on the safety net. Police present at the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/nYoN0E8F16 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

Earlier in the day, tribal MLAs had staged demonstrations within the Mantralaya complex while a cabinet meeting was in progress. The meeting was attended by notable figures, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

The Dhangar community, currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBC), has been actively campaigning for recognition as a Scheduled Tribe.

Protests have erupted in various locations, including a significant demonstration in Pandharpur, Solapur district, where community members have argued for their inclusion based on their historical ties to the Dhangads, a group recognized as Scheduled Tribes in several other states.