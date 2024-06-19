Maharashtra woman dies after car falls off from a cliff, pressed accelerator while reversing the car

In a case of simple negligence, a 23-year-old woman lost her life on Monday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, Maharashtra, after a fatal car accident.

According to a police official, the young woman, identified as Shweta Survase, mistakenly pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear, causing it to fall off a cliff into a valley.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon as Shweta, who was inexperienced in driving, made her first attempt behind the wheel. Her friend, Shivraj Mule, was capturing a video of her for social media purposes as she drove a white sedan in the area.

Footage of the fateful moment has since circulated widely on various social media platforms, displaying Shweta attempting to handle the steering wheel with the car in reverse. Tragically, the vehicle accelerated towards the cliff's edge before plummeting into the valley, prompting a horrified reaction from her friend.

Authorities said that Shweta mistakenly hit the accelerator while the vehicle was in reverse gear, causing it to breach a crash barrier and fall into the ravine. Emergency responders faced challenges reaching the site, with the rescue operation lasting an hour before they retrieved Shweta and the car.

Upon arriving at a nearby medical facility, Shweta was pronounced dead by hospital staff, underscoring the devastating outcome of the unforeseen accident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy continue as the community mourns the loss of the young woman in this harrowing incident.

