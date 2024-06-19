scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Maharashtra woman dies after car falls off from a cliff, pressed accelerator while reversing the car

Feedback

Maharashtra woman dies after car falls off from a cliff, pressed accelerator while reversing the car

According to a police official, the young woman, identified as Shweta Survase, mistakenly pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear, causing it to fall off a cliff into a valley

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
maharashtra woman car accident plunged valley viral video maharashtra woman car accident plunged valley viral video

In a case of simple negligence, a 23-year-old woman lost her life on Monday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, Maharashtra, after a fatal car accident.

According to a police official, the young woman, identified as Shweta Survase, mistakenly pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear, causing it to fall off a cliff into a valley.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

The incident took place on Monday afternoon as Shweta, who was inexperienced in driving, made her first attempt behind the wheel. Her friend, Shivraj Mule, was capturing a video of her for social media purposes as she drove a white sedan in the area.

Footage of the fateful moment has since circulated widely on various social media platforms, displaying Shweta attempting to handle the steering wheel with the car in reverse. Tragically, the vehicle accelerated towards the cliff's edge before plummeting into the valley, prompting a horrified reaction from her friend.

Authorities said that Shweta mistakenly hit the accelerator while the vehicle was in reverse gear, causing it to breach a crash barrier and fall into the ravine. Emergency responders faced challenges reaching the site, with the rescue operation lasting an hour before they retrieved Shweta and the car.

Upon arriving at a nearby medical facility, Shweta was pronounced dead by hospital staff, underscoring the devastating outcome of the unforeseen accident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy continue as the community mourns the loss of the young woman in this harrowing incident.
 

Published on: Jun 19, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement