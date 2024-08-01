Wayanad landslide: Over 160 dead, 1000 rescued; Army intensifies search operations

Wayanad landslide: Over 160 people have died and around 1,000 people have been rescued in Wayanad that has been devastated by landslides. Three landslides struck Wayanad on Tuesday after heavy rains. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were the worst affected.

As per recent reports, the Army has said that it recovered over 80 bodies from the landslides. At least 167 people are known to be dead, more than 200 injured, and another 191 missing.

The Indian Army has intensified search operations. It has set up a Command and Control Centre, which is being headed by Maj Gen VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brig Arjun Segan at Kozhikode for coordinating Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

A search operation along a 6-km stretch of the areas affected by the landslide is ongoing.

A temporary bridge on the Meepadi-Choormala Road is being constructed, while the construction of a footbridge was completed overnight on July 30. Meanwhile, a 110-feet Bailey bridge has been carried to Kannur by C-17 aircraft, along with three search and rescue dog teams. According to an official, additional resource requirements are being assessed based on the aerial and ground reconnaissance and needs of the civil administration.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force undertook multiple sorties to drop food items and relief materials.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an all-party meeting in Wayanad on Thursday. Congress’ Shashi Tharoor wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah to declare the Wayanad landslides as a ‘calamity of severe nature’, which would allow MPs to recommend works up to Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS funds for the affected areas. “The willing MPs would then be able to generously contribute funds for relief and rehabilitation works in the areas afflicted by this tragedy,” said Tharoor in his letter to Shah.

An NDRF personnel has said that there are chances of another landslide as heavy rainfall continues in the area. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rain for Wayanad and several other districts over the next couple of days.

