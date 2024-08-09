Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces financial support; forms task force to assist survivors claim insurance

The Kerala government announced on Friday that it will provide financial support to people who have lost their homes in the recent landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets of Wayanad district.

This assistance will be available to all those affected by the disaster in these areas. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the government will provide a daily allowance of Rs 300 to adults in families who have lost their source of income due to the disaster.

Related Articles

The government has announced that each family currently residing in the camp will receive emergency financial assistance of Rs 10,000. This benefit will be limited to two members per family, except in cases where a family member is seriously ill or hospitalised, in which case the benefit will be extended to three members.

This assistance will be provided for a maximum of 30 days. The government is also considering providing housing facilities in government-owned or public-owned properties for those who have lost their homes in the disaster.

The district collector has been asked to submit a report on this matter. Once the report is received, the government will fix the rent and provide the assistance accordingly. The massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in the hill district have killed 226 people and left over 130 missing.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government formed a task force on Thursday to assist survivors of the Wayanad landslides in claiming insurance for their various losses. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the task force was formed based on the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee, which has been stationed in Wayanad since the day of the incident.

The special team headed by Revenue Recovery Deputy Collector K Gopinath has started functioning, the CMO said in a release. It said the team will ensure that the claim sums are distributed in a speedy manner. The team will work with other departments, collect information and prepare the details of the insurance policies taken by the victims of the incident.

The details will be collected from the survivors, who are housed in relief camps or at relatives' homes, and from the various government agencies, insurance companies and other agencies, the release said. Details regarding vehicle insurance, life insurance, home insurance, crop insurance and insurance on pets and livestock will be collected, it said.

The 'lead bank' district manager, the district manager of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and the Deputy Director of the Economics and Statistics Department are also members of the task force. The term 'lead bank' refers to one that underwrites insurance policies.