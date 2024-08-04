Wayanad landslides: Survivors say abandoned homes are being looted, police patrol at night increased

Residents of landslide-devastated villages in the Wayanad district have reported thefts from their abandoned properties, which has prompted the administration to step up police night patrols.

The residents, who were forced to flee their homes due to the natural calamity, suspect that thieves might be taking advantage of the humanitarian crisis to steal valuables, PTI reported.

Related Articles

Some of the affected have urged the authorities to identify and punish those entering the area at night with the intention of stealing.

“We are the ones, who have lost everything in the tragedy,” an affected person said. “We had abandoned our homes to ensure our safety during the landslide tragedy. But when we returned to check the state of our home after that, we found the doors broken open.”

People also complained that thieves even targeted their rooms in the resort where they are currently staying and stolen their clothes.

In a statement on August 4 evening, the authorities said that police patrols had been launched in the disaster-hit areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

“Action will be taken against those who enter the affected areas or homes of the victims at night without permission,” the statement said.

“No one is allowed to enter the affected areas or homes, either in the name of rescue operations or otherwise, without police permission at night,” it said.

Rescue and search operations in Wayanad have entered their sixth day following a devastating landslide. Rescuers unearthed more bodies and body parts on day 5 (August 3) of the rescue efforts with over 200 still reported missing.

Two massive landslides hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, resulting in extensive destruction, numerous fatalities, and injuries to hundreds.

Two massive landslides hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, resulting in extensive destruction, numerous fatalities, and injuries to hundreds.Using large gear and advanced equipment, more than 1,300 rescuers are sifting through damaged buildings and beneath the rubble in search of survivors.

Along with volunteers, private firms specialising in search and rescue have joined forces with the army, police, and emergency services units to lead these missions.

Huge logs and boulders that were carried by landslides and dumped in the residential neighbourhoods of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, however, are making it extremely difficult for rescue workers to find persons who are thought to be buried beneath the debris.