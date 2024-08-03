Wayanad landslides: Centre asks all public sector insurers to prioritise claims and settlements to victims

The Union government on August 3 mandated public sector insurance companies to expedite all possible support to the victims of the calamity, and ensure that the process of claims and payment are prioritised.

“In view of the unfortunate landslide incident and heavy rains in Kerala, the government has mandated the Public Sector Insurance companies (PSICs), including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), National Insurance, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance, United India Insurance to extend all possible support to the victims of the calamity so that the insurance claims can be expeditiously processed and paid,” the Union Finance Ministry said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The insurance firms have initiated efforts for reaching out to their policyholders through various channels (local newspapers, social media, company websites, sms, etc) to provide the contact details for assistance in the districts of Wayanad, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur, where a significant number of claims are being reported, the finance ministry said it the post.

LIC has been asked to speedily disburse the claim amount in respect of the policyholders under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, it added.

The documentation required for processing of claims has been relaxed comprehensively to ensure speedy dispersal of the claim amount, said the ministry.

“The General Insurance Council will coordinate with the insurance companies to ensure that claims are processed and paid expeditiously and will host a portal for all insurers to report claim status daily,” according to the post.

The Centre remains committed to supporting the victims of this calamity and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance without delay and trouble, it added.

Meanwhile, rescue teams on August 3 deployed advanced technical gadgets and dogs to search for possible survivors or recover bodies buried under the debris as the search operation entered its fifth day.

The operation is still looking for survivors after deadly landslides that struck the hilly district claimed 350 lives. According to the estimates nearly 250 are still missing sparking fears that the toll is expected to rise.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that search and rescue operations in Wayanad are in their final stages. There is difficulty in identifying the dead bodies and parts recovered from the Chaliyar river, said the CM.

Officials said that 341 autopsies have been completed so far and 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their kin so far. Sixty-seven bodies are yet to be identified, and the panchayats will do the last rites.