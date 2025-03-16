'We are a space power, yet accept this as normal': Ex-CEO on garbage problem in Gurugram's prime area

Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Sunday criticised Gurugram’s waste management, sharing a picture of garbage littered on a roadside in Sector 45, a prime part of the city. Expressing frustration over the state of cleanliness, he questioned how a nuclear and space power like India continues to tolerate such issues.

“Gurugram Sector 45. Prime part of the city. And this is the state of waste management and garbage collection. This is what is so frustrating: a nuclear and space power, yet we accept this as normal, and don’t demand better!” Kapoor wrote on X.

The former CEO's post sparked reactions from users, with some highlighting India’s uneven progress in urban cleanliness. Mathilde Rateria, a French expat living in Gurgaon, also shared a video highlighting garbage situation in Gurugram. "Same horrid situation at the very entry of Gurgaon. I am struggling to understand how this is still happening in a country like India, which wants to be a superpower. Right now, public space gives such a third-world country vibe," she wrote.

Reacting to this, Kapoor said he was extremely sad to see this all over India. "Does not justice to the progress the country has made. Why can't we fix this? Municipalities need to do their job, citizens need to do their part."

One user responded, “Heartening to see you highlight such issues plaguing our country. I hope the authorities take notice and fix this. Heard the city of Indore is doing a fine job on city cleanliness.”

Kapoor’s criticism of Gurugram’s waste management is not an isolated concern — Delhi, Bengaluru, and several other Indian metros have been grappling with severe cleanliness issues. In Delhi, despite efforts to improve sanitation, garbage dumping, clogged drains, and air pollution remain persistent problems.

Overflowing landfills such as Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla have long reflected the capital's waste crisis, with fires and toxic fumes making them hazardous.

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has been vocal in slamming the Karnataka government for its handling of Bengaluru’s roads, drainage, and overall urban planning. He has repeatedly called for better governance and accountability, citing traffic congestion, poor road conditions, and uncollected garbage as major issues affecting the city’s global reputation.

In a tweet on February 16, Pai urged Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to have a one-time mass cleanup of Bengaluru to remove dust, garbage, debris and make footpaths walkable. "Pl continue this for next 30 days to make this happen," he wrote tagging Shivakumar on X. "We had suggested this to you when we first met and congratulated you on becoming Minister for Bengaluru. Sadly you did not do this then but pl get this done now! Restore our city to a clean walkable city."