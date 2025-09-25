'We can't reveal timings of surgical strikes': Aaditya Thackeray promises 'Rahul Gandhi-style expose' on EC

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Aaditya Thackeray has promised a Rahul Gandhi-like "expose" to point out flaws in the Election Commission and highlight alleged irregularities during last year’s Maharashtra Assembly elections. With the Mumbai civic polls coming up, Aaditya Thackeray has warned that his party will soon expose the poll body.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai on Thursday, Aaditya said his party is preparing to reveal issues that show how election processes were mismanaged. When asked about the timing of this planned exposé, Aaditya said, "We can't reveal the timings of the surgical strikes."

Elaborating on the future course of action Shiv Sena (UBT) may take, the Thackeray scion said: "We have already written to the EC before the elections last year over the sudden spike in voters, about missing voters and why the booths have been mismanaged. We will have a press conference..."

Aaditya Thackeray’s statements come shortly after a series of press conferences by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who openly criticised the Election Commission.

Rahul cited several instances, from voter name deletions in Karnataka to inflated voter turnout in Maharashtra, and has claimed that he still has yet to reveal the "hydrogen bomb," alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a role in "vote chori" to secure a win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The controversy around the Maharashtra Assembly elections began in July when Rahul Gandhi posted an op-ed titled "Match-Fixing Maharashtra" in the Indian Express.

In the piece, Rahul outlined what he described as a step-by-step account of how the election results were allegedly manipulated, calling it "How to steal an election?" He claimed that the BJP used a detailed five-step process to influence the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He also alleged that the Narendra Modi government brought in the amended act to appoint Election Commissioners in 2023 in a way that favoured the Centre, raising questions about the neutrality of the poll body.