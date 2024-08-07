'We have full hope IOA will challenge this decision': Rahul Gandhi on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that it was unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds.

"We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country," he said in a tweet hours after reports emerged that Vinesh was disqualified in the Paris Olympics for being overweight.

"Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, seeking first-hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He asked Usha to explore all the possible options to help Vinesh with her case. He also urged the IOA president to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, according to the sources.

Vinesh was approximately 150 grams over the allowable weight limit, which could lead to her exclusion from the competition. As per the rules, the Indian wrestler will not be eligible for a silver medal, reducing the field in the 50 kg category to only gold and bronze medalists.

PM Modi described wrestler Vinesh as a "champion among champions" and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," Modi posted on X.

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said. "Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," Modi said.

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.