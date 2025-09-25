'We have problems with India': Bangladesh's Yunus cites Sheikh Hasina's stay as source of tension

Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus has said that Sheikh Hasina's stay in India remains a source of tension between the two neighbours. In an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Yunus argued that the former prime minister's presence in India has complicated bilateral relations following her ouster last year.

"We have problems with India right now because they didn't like what the students have done. They are hosting Hasina, the former prime minister who created all this problem...and killed the young people. That creates a lot of tension between India and Bangladesh. Also, lots of fake news is coming from the other side, making all kinds of propaganda that this is the Islamist movement, which has taken over Bangladesh. They say I am a Taliban too," Yunus said.

On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina fled to India as Jamaat-e-Islami-backed student protests toppled her 15-year rule. An interim government was formed under Yunus, who has pledged to hold elections next year. This August, Hasina completed a year in exile. She remains in contact with Awami League leaders in Bangladesh and abroad, though New Delhi has discouraged overt political activity by her supporters.

In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He also expressed concerns about the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus, and urged that "rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided."

In the interview, Yunus also called for reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), comparing its potential to the European Union. "One of the first things let's revive SAARC...It's a wonderful idea. We can visit each other, we don't need a visa to cross each other. We can do business. We can settle down in any country in South Asia," he said.

Yunus suggested the creation of a "mini SAARC" involving Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and India's northeastern states for regional trade and connectivity, particularly to provide landlocked areas with access to the Bay of Bengal. He said ASEAN was functioning well and suggested Bangladesh should also consider membership of the grouping.

