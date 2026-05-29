'We import 40% generics from India': Sergio Gor cites trust as US-India ties gain momentum

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor expressed optimism over the proposed US-India trade agreement, saying the deal is expected to be signed in the coming weeks or months as negotiations enter their final phase.

Speaking at the US-India TRUST Initiative at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Gor described the India-US relationship as one of the most significant partnerships of the 21st century and highlighted its growing depth across defence, technology, trade and health.

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"In just over two decades, bilateral trade has grown from 20 billion to over 220 billion in goods and services. That's not just volume; it reflects deeper, broader engagement and stronger economic integration. Our investment and trade expansion offers transformative potential. President Trump's goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates unprecedented opportunities for American businesses and workers. Our current interim trade agreement is on the table for us to finalize. And that will unlock prosperity for both of our countries," he said.

Referring to the ongoing negotiations, Gor said discussions were nearing completion.

“Our current interim trade agreement is on the table for us to finalise that will unlock prosperity for both of our countries. We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months,” he added.

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Underscoring the strategic importance of bilateral cooperation, Gor said the partnership was helping both countries respond to emerging challenges while driving innovation and growth.

“Our cooperation holds strategic importance. It addresses emerging threats, advances peaceful use of space, provides a counter-balance to China's influence, and drives technological innovation and economic growth,” he said.

Gor also cited pharmaceuticals as an example of the United States’ confidence in India’s capabilities.

“On pharmaceuticals, we import close to 40% of our generics from India. There is a reason the United States does that: it is because we trust India. These are critical life-saving ingredients that are needed in the United States,” Gor stated.

He said India was among the first top 10 countries to join Pax Silica, attributing the early partnership to strong confidence in India’s people, technology and government.

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“The reason India was in the first top 10 countries to join Pax Silica is because we trust this place, we trust the people here, we trust the technology, we trust your government. It's a partnership that we are willing to build on,” he noted.

The Ambassador said no other partnership was better positioned than the India-US relationship to seize emerging opportunities, particularly in technology. He also described Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India as “substantive,” pointing to continued momentum in bilateral engagement.