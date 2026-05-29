BT Explainer | Crypto F&O vs Equity F&O: What are key differences, what traders must know

As crypto derivatives gain traction among retail investors, comparisons with traditional equity futures and options (F&O) are becoming increasingly common. While both allow traders to take leveraged bets on price movements without owning the underlying asset, the similarities end there.

Crypto F&O and equity F&O differ significantly in market structure, participation, leverage, regulation and risk management. Crypto derivatives trade round the clock in a global market without fixed hours, usually see higher retail participation, offer greater leverage and have faster execution and liquidation cycles. Equity F&O, by contrast, functions within defined trading hours and under established regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with markets that are largely institutional, lower leverage limits and standardised risk management frameworks.

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Overall, crypto derivatives offer greater accessibility, speed and flexibility, while equity F&O provides a more structured, regulated and comparatively stable trading environment.





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How futures and options work in equity markets

Futures contracts allow traders to buy or sell an underlying asset at a fixed price on a future expiry date. They are traded in fixed lot sizes on stocks and indices. Traders pay margin upfront, creating leverage, and many square off positions before expiry or roll them over.

Options give buyers the right, but not the obligation, to trade at a strike price before expiry. Call options are used when prices are expected to rise, while put options are used when a fall is expected. Buyers pay a premium, which is their maximum loss, while sellers receive it but must post margin. Pricing depends on spot price, strike price, volatility and time to expiry.

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In equity markets, weekly expiries attract traders because of faster time decay and volatility, while monthly expiries suit hedgers and positional traders. Near expiry, traders track rollovers, open interest and option writing to gauge positioning.



Regulation and safeguards in equity F&O

Exchanges and market regulator SEBI have been taking multiple measures to protect traders from losing their hard-earned money. These steps have helped reduce rash speculative trades, default risks and excessive leverage for retail participants.

“Margins act as the first layer of risk control in derivatives trading and is decided by the exchange from time-to-time to safeguard counter-party default risk. In futures and option writing, traders must maintain SPAN + Exposure margins, ensuring adequate capital against leveraged positions. Higher margins reduce excessive speculation,” said Sahaj Agarwal, Head of Derivatives Research at Kotak Securities.

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“From a regulatory standpoint, SEBI has tightened oversight significantly, especially in the recent years. Certain measures like peak margin norms, stricter position limits, surveillance, periodic review of eligible F&O stocks based on liquidity and market-wide position limits lot size revisions have been taken from their end to safeguard investors,” he said.



Settlement, costs and positioning in equity derivatives

Futures involve daily mark-to-market (MTM) settlements, with gains credited or losses debited to the trading account ledger by the end of the day and available on T+1. Each day, positions reset to the daily settlement price.

Market experts note that trading has become more expensive lately, especially with higher securities transaction tax (STT) on derivatives, reflecting an intent to discourage excessive short-term trading.

“In equity F&O, the profit or loss will be settled by the exchange system. Futures are marked to market everyday so profits and losses are adjusted everyday. With options you pay a premium up front and the end result depends on where the price is at expiration,” said Paresh Bhagat, CIO of Veer Growth Fund (AIF), and Chairman at Mangal Keshav Financial Services.

“Even though there’s a lot of speculation, equity derivatives are still linked to actual companies. Prices eventually reflect factors such as earnings, valuations, and institutional activity. So, unlike something like crypto derivatives, there’s still a fundamental base underneath it,” he added.



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How crypto futures and perpetual contracts differ

Crypto futures and perpetual contracts allow traders to take a directional view on a digital asset’s price without owning the asset itself. Structurally, they resemble equity derivatives, but contract design and trading mechanics differ significantly.

“Perpetual contracts allow traders to participate in price movements without owning the underlying asset. Unlike traditional futures, which have fixed expiry dates and settle at a defined time, perpetual contracts do not expire and can be held as long as margin requirements are met,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch.

“To keep prices aligned with the spot market, perpetuals use a funding rate mechanism instead of an expiry cycle. While this structure offers greater flexibility and capital efficiency, it also requires careful risk management, as leverage and continuous exposure can increase both potential gains and losses,” he said.

“Crypto futures and perpetual contracts are derivative instruments that allow participants to take a directional view on a digital asset’s price without holding the asset itself, structurally similar to how equity futures function on regulated exchanges. The key distinction is in contract design,” said SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance.

“Traditional futures carry a fixed expiry date; at settlement, the position closes and P&L is realised. Perpetual contracts, which are unique to crypto markets, have no expiry. Positions can be held indefinitely, with a mechanism called the funding rate, periodic payments exchanged between buyers and sellers, that anchors the contract price to the underlying spot market,” he said.



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Why crypto markets carry higher risk

Unlike equity derivatives, crypto markets operate 24x7 and do not have traditional safeguards such as fixed trading hours or circuit breakers. This allows volatility to emerge at any point, including during off-peak periods, accelerating price discovery but also increasing risk.

“Leverage, funding rates, and continuous 24/7 trading are central to how risk and volatility evolve within crypto derivatives markets. High leverage, often extending up to 100x, has the potential to amplify returns, but it equally elevates the risk of rapid liquidations during sharp price movements, making risk management a critical consideration for market participants,” said Vikas Gupta, Country Manager- India at Bybit.

“Funding rates function as a key balancing mechanism within this ecosystem. Positive funding rates typically reflect bullish sentiment, where traders anticipating upward price movement compensate those positioned for a decline. Conversely, negative funding rates signal bearish sentiment, ensuring that prices remain closely aligned with the underlying spot market,” he said.

“These three together define a market structure that is more continuous, accessible, and responsive. Leverage enables more capital-efficient exposure, allowing participants to manage positions with greater precision relative to deployed capital. In crypto, where price discovery is more dynamic, this translates into faster, more responsive position management,” said Seker from Binance.

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“Funding rates serve as a continuous balancing mechanism within perpetual contracts, keeping contract prices aligned with spot markets while offering a real-time signal on market positioning and sentiment,” he added.



Risk management on crypto platforms

Crypto platforms rely on internally defined risk management frameworks to manage liquidations and trader risk. These include margin requirements, automated liquidation engines and real-time monitoring systems designed to manage exposure as market conditions change.

Most platforms also use safeguards such as position limits, insurance funds and clear disclosure of trading risks to help manage extreme market scenarios. While these mechanisms support orderly functioning, they also place greater responsibility on exchanges to maintain transparent policies and on traders to understand leverage, margin requirements and liquidation processes before participating.

“Crypto platforms deploy real time liquidation engines that automatically close high risk positions before losses escalate, thereby limiting systemic impact. Exchanges also maintain insurance funds to absorb extreme losses during periods of heightened volatility. In rare instances where these funds are insufficient, auto deleveraging mechanisms are activated to manage residual market risk,” said Gupta from Bybit.

“Margin requirements and risk limits are dynamically calibrated in line with prevailing market conditions to ensure disciplined exposure. Collectively, these measures, reinforced by compliance practices, regular audits, and robust internal governance frameworks, contribute to building a structured and resilient trading environment even in the absence of a centralised regulator,” he added.



Crypto vs equity F&O: The key difference

The comparison between crypto F&O and equity F&O ultimately comes down to access, speed, leverage and regulation.

Crypto derivatives are continuous, flexible and faster-moving, with perpetual contracts and funding rates shaping price behaviour. Equity derivatives, meanwhile, remain tied to defined expiries, exchange-led settlement, regulatory safeguards and underlying company fundamentals.

For traders, the distinction is important: crypto markets may offer greater flexibility and higher leverage, but they also demand stronger risk management in a market that never sleeps.