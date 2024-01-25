‘We need Rahul Gandhi during election’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s jibe at Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was in the state during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Sarma was replying to Karnataka Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge’s post on social media, asking Sarma why he was waiting to arrest Gandhi if he believes the Congress leader has violated the law.

“We need Rahul Gandhi during election brother,” said Sarma in an apparent jibe at Gandhi indicating that his actions will ensure BJP’s victory.

"Why wait for the Lok Sabha elections Himanta Biswa Sarma ji? If Rahul Gandhi ji has broken the law, why don't you go ahead and do the needful? You won't do that, because you are fully aware that he speaks the truth, you did not stand up for your neighbours in Manipur and are looting the people of Assam. He is merely echoing people’s sentiments, which scares you," Kharge had said in reference to Sarma’s statement that he would arrest Gandhi after the Lok Sabha elections as doing so before the elections would politicise the event.

We need Rahul Gandhi during election Brother https://t.co/00S3zGSFSk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2024

Sarma had also acknowledged that his ongoing feud with Rahul Gandhi was personal. Sarma's comment came in the wake of an FIR lodged against Gandhi in Assam, tied to a clash between Congress workers and Assam Police. The conflict arose when the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was denied entry into Guwahati via primary routes by the Sarma-led government, leading to protests from Congress workers.

Sarma previously stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the incident and arrest Gandhi post the Lok Sabha elections. The case is now with the Assam CID.

As Sarma made his entry into Guwahati troublesome, Rahul Gandhi, in a speech to his party workers called Himanta Biswa Sarma the ‘most corrupt chief minister in the country’ whose control was in the hands of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Himanta Biswa Sarma retaliated by accusing Gandhi and Congress workers of employing 'naxalite tactics' and 'inciting the crowd'.

Following its Assam stint, the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, proceeded to West Bengal on Thursday.

Also read: ‘Most corrupt chief minister in the country’: Rahul Gandhi on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also read: 'You left us confused': Himanta mocks Rahul Gandhi for his 'coal on stove' remark