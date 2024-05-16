'Wealth creators should be respected': Here's what PM Modi said when asked about his alleged proximity to Adani-Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his exclusive interview to AajTak, addressed head-on the persistent accusation leveled by the Opposition, particularly the Congress Party, regarding his alleged proximity to billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani of the Adani Group. Modi's response cut through the political noise, offering a glimpse into his perspective on the matter.

Talking about the Nehru-Gandhi family, PM Modi said that the family 'is burdened.'

"There is a problem of the family. That the family is burdened," he said, delving into the historical context of political mudslinging. "Nehru ji used to face abuses. [Such as], Birla-Tata ki Sarkar, etc. Nehru ji used to hear it continuously."

With a touch of irony, Modi dissected the psychological underpinnings behind the relentless attacks on his alleged ties with the industrial giants. "Now the problem of this family is [the thinking that] the abuses that my maternal grandfather faced, Modi should also face them," he said. Talking about the controversy surrounding the purchase of the Rafale jets, which was an issue during the 2019 General Elections, PM Modi said it reveals a 'psychological issue.' "They thought if [they] will raise Rafale issue, it will wash away the sins of Bofors, so that is why it is a psychological problem," he added.

Transitioning seamlessly from political discourse to economic philosophy, PM Modi used this opportunity to articulate his belief in the importance of fostering an environment where wealth creators are respected and celebrated. "I am not ashamed. I say from the Red Fort that in this country wealth creators should be respected," he asserted.

Modi's vision extended beyond mere acknowledgment; he advocated for a cultural shift that reveres achievement and innovation across all spheres of society. "The reputation of the capable people and the powerful people in my country should increase," he noted.

Taking the example of AajTak, he pointed out that he himself would be very happy if the channel goes global.

"If tomorrow AajTak becomes a global channel, I will be the first one to clap," he expressed. "You are my country's AajTak which has become global."

With unwavering conviction, PM Modi defended his stance on supporting the entrepreneurial spirit and global ambitions of Indian companies. "Why shouldn't the multinational companies of my country be the pride of my country?" he asked. "Why shouldn't the companies of my country have shops in the world? Why the people from around the world should not come to my country? Why should you feel ashamed?"

In Modi's worldview, the path to national development lies in a harmonious convergence of intellect, labour, and entrepreneurship. "For the bright future of my country, as much as I worry about the sweat of the labourers, the same way I worry about the wealth of wealth creators," he said. "For me, it should be the money of the capitalist. The brain of management, the sweat of hard workers. I see all three as a family, only then development happens."