Weather alert: North India to reel under heatwave for 2 more days, IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in North India for the next two days, but it is expected to lessen its effect later and gradually abate thereafter under the influence of approaching Western Disturbance towards Northwest India.

On the other hand, isolated extremely heavy rainfall might persist in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 3-4 days.

Related Articles

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions observed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, in many parts of south Bihar, south Uttarakhand. Heatwave conditions in some parts of Jammu-Kashmir, north Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, north Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

i. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam-Meghalaya during next 3 days.



ii. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over many parts of North India during next 2 days... pic.twitter.com/bBYm0VVTnT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2024

Warm night to severe warm night conditions observed some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Warm night conditions observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 44-46 degree Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, in many parts of north Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar and Jharkhand. These are above normal by 4-8 degree Celsius over these regions.

The highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degree Celsius was reported at Prayagraj (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

Advancement of monsoon

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during next four days.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and West Bengal. Assam is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on June 17 and exceptionally heavy rainfall especially over Meghalaya on June 18.

Assam & Meghalaya very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 17th June & exceptionally heavy rainfall especially over Meghalaya on 18th June 2024. #rainfallalert #weatherupdate #rain #weathernews pic.twitter.com/mVbtV990JK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2024

A red alert is also issued for Arunachal Pradesh, which is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on June 17-18th and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) during June 19-21.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on June 17-18. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Konkan and Goa, which are likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on June 20-21.

Under the influence of a western disturbance isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during June 18-20.

Heatwave conditions

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many/most parts of Uttar Pradesh during June 17-19; and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 17; in isolated/some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Bihar on June 17-18; Uttarakhand, Jharkhand on June 17 and will decrease in intensity thereafter over above regions.

Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated parts of Jammu & Kashmir, north Madhya Pradesh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 17-18; north Rajasthan during June 17-19; Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal on June 17 and abate thereafter.

According to the IMD forecast, warm night to severe warm night conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on June 17-18; in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 17; East Madhya Pradesh on June 17-18.

Hot & Humid weather very likely over Odisha during June 17-19; Gangetic West Bengal on June 18 and Jharkhand on June 20.