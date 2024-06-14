Monsoon Session of Parliament set to start on July 22: Report

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to start on July 22, as per sources. India Today sources have also said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the upcoming Budget 2024 on the first day of the session.

The Monsoon Session is expected to continue until August 9.

A special 8-day Parliament session will commence on June 24. This session will include the oath-taking of newly elected members, the election of the speaker, the President's address, and subsequent discussions, as earlier reported by Business Today TV.

New Members of Parliament would be taking their oaths on June 24 and 25.

UPCOMING BUDGET

As per Business Today TV, the Finance Ministry is expected to begin its pre-consultation Budget meetings with various ministries and stakeholders by June 17. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on social media that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 to July 3.

The first session is not expected to adjourn indefinitely but will take a break before the second part begins. The second part will likely start with the presentation of the Economic Survey for Fiscal Year 2023-24, followed by the full Budget for FY25.