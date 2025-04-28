Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall alert for THESE states till May 4. Check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several Northeast Indian states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura on April 28.

This weather system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall over the region for the next four to five days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. A thundersquall is also likely in Assam and Meghalaya on April 29.

In addition to the Northeast, heavy rainfall is predicted in Gangetic West Bengal on April 28, in Jharkhand on April 29 and May 1, and in Odisha until May 1. Kerala is also expected to experience heavy precipitation until April 30.

The IMD's forecasts include warnings of "isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph" in regions such as Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu until May 4.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, forecasting light rain and thunderstorms on April 29, with occasional sustained surface winds. The capital is expected to see a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 40 degrees Celsius today.

The IMD reported that Delhi might witness light rain from May 2 onwards, providing some respite from the warm temperatures. The weather department has also warned of thundersqualls over North Interior Karnataka until May 1, with wind speeds potentially reaching 50-60 kmph. These weather patterns pose risks of strong winds and lightning, impacting daily activities in the affected areas.

Furthermore, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad until April 29. Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience similar conditions until April 30, while Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan may face them until May 1.

Residents in affected regions are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impact of adverse weather conditions.