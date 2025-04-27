Temperatures to rise by 2-3°C; heatwave warnings issued across Northwest, Rajasthan

Several parts of Northwest India, including Rajasthan, are set to face intense heatwave conditions as temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

A MeT department spokesperson said there is a strong possibility of temperature increasing by 2-3 degrees in the coming days in Rajasthan. He added that maximum temperatures of 44–46 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in some parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

The department warned that heatwave conditions are likely to intensify in the Jodhpur division starting Sunday, with heatwave and hot night conditions expected over western Rajasthan on April 28 and 29. There is also a possibility of a heatwave at some places in eastern Rajasthan on April 29 and 30, the spokesperson said.

However, relief could be on the horizon. According to the weather department, there is a strong possibility of temperatures falling in the first week of May due to thunderstorm, storm, and rain activities.

In the last 24 hours, thunderstorms and light rain were recorded at a few places in the state, with a dust storm reported in Sri Ganganagar district. The highest rainfall of 1.0 mm was recorded in Vanasthali (Tonk) and Didwana (Nagaur).

Barmer registered the highest day temperature in the state at 43.9 degrees Celsius — 1.8 degrees above normal — while the night was also unusually warm, with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

Nationally, heatwave conditions are forecast across several regions over the coming days. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely over isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh during April 27–29; Haryana during April 27–30; Himachal Pradesh during April 28–30; Punjab and West Rajasthan during April 27–May 1; East Rajasthan on April 29 and 30; and West Madhya Pradesh during April 29–May 1.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Gujarat state, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from April 27–May 1; Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Karnataka on April 27 and 28; and Marathwada during April 28–May 1.

The IMD also predicted a gradual rise of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures over Northwest India during the next four days, followed by a fall of 2–4°C in the subsequent three days. A gradual fall of 2°C in maximum temperatures is expected over Central India over the next two days, with a rise of 2–3°C thereafter.

Over East India, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3–5°C during the next three days, with no significant change afterward.

Maharashtra is set to see a gradual rise in temperatures by 2–3°C over the next five days. No significant temperature changes are expected over Gujarat for the next 24 hours, but a rise of 2–3°C is likely in the subsequent four days. In South Peninsular India, temperatures are expected to remain stable over the next two days and fall by 2–3°C afterward.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over Northeast India until April 28, providing some regional contrast to the heating trend elsewhere.