Weather Update: Moderate to heavy rain likely in Delhi till August 16; IMD issues orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, 2 other states

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more showers in Delhi-NCR today. The weather forecast for the national capital indicates a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms. A yellow alert is in place for the next three days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, indicating that residents should prepare for severe rains and potential disruptions to transportation.

This alert signifies the likelihood of significant adverse weather that may impact travel and daily activities. The IMD has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Delhi Traffic Police have reported several traffic issues due to waterlogging after rains. Key areas affected include Najafgarh-Phirni Road, where traffic disruptions are occurring near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh Stand. Motorists are advised to avoid these stretches and adjust their routes accordingly.

Waterlogging and the breakdown of three cluster buses near Chhawla Stand have caused significant traffic delays. On Ring Road, traffic is impacted near Safdarjung Hospital heading towards Moti Bagh due to a bus breakdown at the Hyatt Flyover.

Travelers are urged to plan alternate routes. On Rohtak Road, waterlogging and potholes from Nangloi to Tikri Border are causing delays. Avoid Mundka and opt for alternate routes if possible. Najafgarh Nangloi Road is affected by potholes and waterlogging, leading to traffic slowdowns.

Heavy rain has also led to widespread waterlogging in Gurugram, causing slow-moving traffic and extended commute times across the area. Moreover, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy showers during the day.

According to an IMD release, there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the plains of northwest India during the week.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until August 18; in Haryana until August 16; in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days; and in Punjab on August 14.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on August 13. For West and Central India, light to moderate rainfall is expected until August 19, with heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh on August 13 and in Madhya Pradesh until August 14.

In East and Northeast India, heavy precipitation is likely in Arunachal Pradesh until August 15; in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until August 17; in Sikkim until August 14; in West Bengal and Bihar until August 18; and in Jharkhand and Odisha until August 16.

For South Peninsular India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected until August 19, with heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep until August 16.