Weather Update: IMD predicts 'very heavy rainfall' across THESE parts of India for next 6 days. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'very heavy rainfall' across the Western Himalayan region and northeastern India over the next six days. Areas that are likely to witness very heavy rainfall over the next 6 days include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and others.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the Western Himalayan region and nearby plains of northwest India today, with a decrease expected thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast and eastern India for the next seven days, and over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and North Interior Karnataka for the next five days, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the rainfall predictions:

Northwest India: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh from August 12 to 17; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on August 12 and from August 14 to 17; West Rajasthan from August 12 to 14; Haryana-Chandigarh from August 12 to 15. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on August 12.

West and Central India: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over West and Central India on most days of the week.

East and Northeast India: Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Bihar from August 11 to 17; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 14 and 16; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Gangetic West Bengal from August 16 to 14; Jharkhand from August 13 to 16; Odisha from August 13 to 15. Very heavy rainfall is also likely in Assam and Meghalaya on August 12; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on August 14; and Bihar on August 12.

South Peninsular India: Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and North Interior Karnataka from August 12 to 15; Rayalaseema on August 14 and 15. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu on August 14 and 15, and over Kerala and Mahe on August 13 and 14.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers/lightning on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, generally cloudy skies with light rain/thunderstorms have been predicted in the national capital.

The IMD predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers/lightning on August 15 and 16. On August 17 and 18, the IMD forecast said that Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain/thunderstorms.