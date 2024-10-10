Weather updates: IMD issues yellow alerts for eight Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for several districts in Kerala, forecasting the possibility of isolated heavy rain in these areas.

The yellow alert is in effect for three southern districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta—as well as the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The weather office has warned of significant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather department expects rainfall amounts between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within the next 24 hours. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods to relocate to safer zones.

Authorities have instructed people living near riverbanks and in low-lying areas near dams to be aware of potential risks and to move to safe areas. Officials emphasised, "Residents in disaster-prone areas must ensure that camps are set up in their locality and should relocate to these locations during the day. For assistance, they may contact local bodies and revenue authorities.”