Weight-loss drugs can alter the entire consumption pattern in a few years: Marketer explains how

A butterfly flapping its wings in a corner can cause a hurricane in another corner. Or as they say in the modern parlance, the consumption of a simple weight-loss medicine can lead to a complete reorganisation of the supply and demand chain.

Marketer Jahnavi Jain said currently one in eight Americans is on Ozempic or Wegovy. And by 2030, these households will account for 35 per cent of all food and beverage spending, which means it will also reshape the way people consume.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Why Novo Nordisk is cautioning against the sale of semaglutide generics in India

As it is snacking, dinner at restaurants have already dropped. Once the pill version is launched, the adoption of weight-loss drugs would “explode”, she said. Maybe people are apprehensive of injecting medicines, but nobody would mind swallowing a pill, argued Jain.

So, how will that change consumption patterns?

Jain listed out how the act of taking weight-loss medicines would change businesses.

Meals: People would prefer high-protein, nutrient-dense mini meals, meaning smaller portions but more protein per calorie. Companies are already making this pivot. Nestle launched its first brand in 30 years specifically for this consumer, she said.

Skincare: With drastic weight loss comes “skin laxity, hair thinning, accelerated ageing”, she said. An entire category of skincare revolving around skin firming, collagen etc is emerging around this.

Advertisement

Beverages: No more sugary drinks, people would prefer to offer some form of nutrition or supplement, like electrolyte drinks, protein water, gut-health shots. Hydration will become medical, she said.

Premium indulgence: You might skip the daily spends on junk but you will pay extra for that piece of premium, exceptional chocolate.

1 in 8 Americans is on Ozempic or Wegovy right now. By 2030, these households will account for 35% of all food and beverage spending.



Snacking dropped 40-60% among users. Dinner traffic at restaurants fell 6%. Grocery spending dropped 31%. And the pill version just launched… — Janhavi Jain | Building SKIPD (@janwhyy) May 15, 2026

There is a flipside to it too, for certain businesses.

Jain argued that this changing pattern will hurt certain businesses.

Advertisement

Snacking: No more snacking on that bag of chips or a bite of that cookie at an odd hour that are readily available at your kirana store.

Fast food: Traffic for fast food chains are already declining. This will only further deteriorate.

Sugary drinks: Some of the most popular drinks, widely consumed, are laden with sugar.

Thalis: Platters and thalis that offer a big meal, complete with rotis and rice, a host of sabzis and curries will undergo a change. The price? Perhaps not so much.

DON'T MISS | Weight-loss jabs like Ozempic, Mounjaro can slim you fast—but doctors warn of real risks

The India quotient

Jain explained that mass adoption in India might take longer than in the US.

However, the premium urban consumer in metros – the ones buying Blue Tokai, Minimalist and doing pilates – will be the early birds. Jain argued that they will be on GLP-1 within two years if the price drops even minimally.

“And every brand targeting her needs to be thinking about what happens when her appetite shrinks by 30% and she starts choosing quality over quantity in every purchase. That’s a small segment today. But it’s the segment that sets trends for everyone else 3-5 years later,” she said.