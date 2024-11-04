'Went to meet Raj Thackeray...': Shinde Sena candidate opens up on big fight in Mahim

Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate from Mahim Sada Sarvankar on Monday said he had gone to meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray before filing his nomination. Sarvankar said he was asked by Chief Minister Shinde to meet Raj Thackeray and accept his decision no matter what.

"On being asked by CM Eknath Shinde, I went to meet Raj Thackeray to advise him on a suitable candidate for the seat. I was asked to accept Raj Thackeray's decision no matter what. But even after waiting for some time, he did not agree to meet me," the Sena leader said.

"I have the highest regard for Raj Thackeray and I see him as a reflection of Balasaheb Thackeray. I would have followed his orders had he met me once. But now I have filled my form as a Mahayuti candidate and I will work for the people of Mahim," he added.

Sarvankar is taking on Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, who is contesting his first election.

Last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP still wanted to back Amit Thackeray in Mahim. He said efforts would be made to find a solution and that saffron party would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, but added that there will be friendly fights in some seats.

Three-way contest is expected in Mahim, where Mahesh Sawant is the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT). The MNS is not a part of the Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Fadnavis said the BJP and Chief Minister Shinde had a consensus on supporting Amit Thackeray. "However, leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena argued that if the party does not contest the election, its dedicated voters would shift to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The BJP was ready to support Amit and is still firm on its stand," he said.

Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course.

